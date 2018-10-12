Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday broke his silence on #MeToo movement which is gaining momentum in India with each passing day as the women are finally speaking about sexual harassment in public. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said that its the right time that everyone should learn to treat women with respect and dignity.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had refused to express his views on #MeToo movement during a press conference

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday broke his silence on #MeToo storm which is gaining momentum in India with each passing day as the women are finally speaking about sexual harassment in public. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said that its the right time that everyone should learn to treat women with respect and dignity. The Congress president further said he is glad that people who don’t respect women, space for them is closing. To bring change in the society, truth needs to be told loud and clear, he further added.

It’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I’m glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change. #MeToo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 12, 2018

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had refused to express his views on #MeToo movement and allegations against Minister of State MJ Akbar. He just said #MeToo is a big issue and he will comment on it in a further press conference. His statement comes at a time when pressure is mounting on junior external affairs minister MJ Akbar to resign after several women journalists accused him of sexual harassment.

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar, saying that he should either give a satisfactory answer to the allegations or he should resign.

I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator—maybe they’ll share. #ulti https://t.co/5jVU5WHHo7 — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 8, 2018

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the serious charges levelled against MJ Akbar by senior journalists have been discussed by the top brass of BJP. Akbar has been the editor of prominent newspapers like The Telegraph and Asian Age and India Today.

Very few leaders from the ruling BJP have come forward to speak on allegations against MJ Akbar. Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday reacted on MJ Akbar controversy, saying that the gentlemen concerned in the issue will be in a better position to give any explanation.

Madhya Pradesh BJP women wing chief Lata Kelkar on Thursday made a contentious remark while defending her party man MJ Akbar. She said that journalists who have accused him of misconduct were at fault too.

