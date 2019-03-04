Rahul Gandhi shares Maha Shivratri greetings with 2018 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra picture: The Congress president had expressed to undertake Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a mid-air accident was averted while he was flying to Karnataka for 2018 state assembly polls campaigning.

Last year when he had begun his pilgrimage, Rahul Gandhi in a tweet had said Shiva is the universe

On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted an old picture of a snow-clad Mount Kailash which he had taken during his last year Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. In a brief Hindi tweet, he also extended his Mahashivatrati greetings. On Instagram, the Congress put out two pictures – one that Rahul Gandhi tweeted earlier today and other, of him pouring milk on a Shivalinga. The second photo was of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain where he had gone during Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. In August last year, Rahul Gandhi went on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for prosperity and success of the country.

The Congress president had expressed to undertake Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a mid-air accident was averted while he was flying to Karnataka for 2018 state assembly polls campaigning. The BJP has often alleged that it is an ideological win for the party that the Opposition, especially Congress, was pursuing soft-Hindutva.

Last year when he had begun his pilgrimage, Rahul Gandhi in a tweet had said Shiva is the universe. He had also attached a photo of Mount Kailash. The Congress party shared the same photo today on Instagram with a brief caption – #Throwback to when Rahul Gandhi went on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Sept 2018.

According to Hindu mythology, Mahashivatrati festival marks the remembrance of overcoming the darkness and ignorance in life.

