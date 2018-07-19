Amid recent cases of mob lynching, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the sinister design of using social media is being done to poison the society ahead of 2019 General elections. Rahul Gandhi said that an attempt is being made to poison the collective conscience as a society. Rahul Gandhi said this in the wake of killing of a Hyderabad techie who was beaten to death over child-theft suspicion.

Expressing concern over the lynching of a Hyderabad man who was beaten to death on suspicion of being a child-lifter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that it was the sinister design of using the social media to poison the society ahead of 2019 General elections. Speaking on mob lynching incident, Rahul Gandhi said that in the run to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there is an attempt to poison the collective conscience as a society.

Mentioning that he was deeply saddened on the killing of a Hyderabad techie, Rahul Gandhi said that on his instruction, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee had met victim’s family and offered them Rs 2.5 lakh relief. The techie was lynched by Karnataka’s Bidar village.

Slamming the sinister use of social media, Rahul Gandhi said that it should be condemned in the strongest manner possible as innocent lives were lost due to rumours being circulated on the social media. Rahul Gandhi said this in a letter to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). Congress chief further added that social media was being sued to target minorities, marginalised groups and such kind of practice should be exposed.

Rahul Gandhi while mentioning that the incident had taken place in Karnataka said that efforts are needed to taken to fight such incident in Telangana. A Hyderabad techie Mohammad Azam Usmansab was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a child lifter after a video on social media had wrongly identified him.

Earlier in the day, a man was beaten up by villagers again on suspicion of being a child-lifter after he stopped a school bus looking for his own children. However, the police reached the spot on time and saved the life of the man. Reports say that the man had separated from his wife and his children were living with their mother.

