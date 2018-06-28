Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed both BJP and AAP governments over the issue of cutting trees in Delhi to free land for redevelopment purpose. Rahul Gandhi hit out at Centre and Delhi government for allowing trees to be cut down when pollution is already on the rise.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday has hit out at the BJP-led Central government and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government over the issue of cutting of thousands of trees in the capital to avail the land for redevelopment purpose. The Congress chief while blaming the BJP and AAP governments said, “In Delhi, the BJP with AAP’s approval has hacked down thousands of trees in the past 4 years for development.”

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, “even children know that trees are critical to our survival and difficult to replace. Stand with the Congress and together let’s fight this madness.”

Meanwhile, apart from Rahul Gandhi, his party Congress also took it to Twitter and said, “Delhi’s atmosphere has become toxic with the indiscriminate felling of trees by the BJP and AAP government, in the name of residential and redevelopment projects.”

Senior Congres leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also spoke on felling of trees issue and said, “The pollution level in Delhi has slowly but surely worsened without any development under Delhi and AAP. If this keeps up, Delhi will become unlivable in the next few years.”

Also Read: Mumbai Ghatkopar chartered plane crash: Praful Patel salutes pilot for saving lives at cost of her own

Another Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee also shared her thoughts on issues and said, “Complete lack of transparency and accountability of AAP & Delhi government for felling of 16500 trees, whereas both the governments are equally responsible for it.” She added, “while Delhi is battling high standards of pollution, BJP and AAP have resorted to indiscriminate felling of trees.”

However, as the matter got highlighted, the High Court has interfered in the matter and has put a stay on the cutting of trees by July 4 in the proposed areas. The redevelopment work in Delhi is aimed at constructing more government residential colonies, commercial building in Sarojini Nagar and other nearby areas.

Also Read: Delhi Metro services may be disrupted as staff threaten strike from June 30

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More