Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that soldiers are being sent to become "martyrs in non-bulletproof trucks" while the government has Rs 8,400 crore aircraft for Prime Minister.

Launching an attack on the Centre over the purchase of two VVIP aircraft, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that soldiers are being sent to become “martyrs in non-bulletproof trucks” while the government has Rs 8,400 crore aircraft for Prime Minister. He had mentioned these aircraft in his Punjab rally as well.

Gandhi’s tweet roughly translated in English from Hindi read that the jawans were being sent in non-bullet proof trucks to get martyred and for the Prime Minister, Rs 8,400 crore aircraft is there. He asked if that was justice. He also tweeted a video where several purported soldiers, enclosed within a moving vehicle, can be heard discussing how sending people in non-bulletproof trucks was a dangerous prospect.

This is not the first time that Gandhi has brought up the VVIP planes. Last week, Gandhi raked up the purchase of two VVIP aircraft during a rally in Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi had also said that on one hand, Prime Minister Modi had bought two aircrafts worth Rs 8,000 crores. He further said that on the other hand, China was at the Indian borders and the security forces of India were braving the harsh cold to protect the Indian borders.

