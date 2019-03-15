Congress President alleged that both Centre government and state Odhisa government have failed to ensure job opportunities to the people. Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacted with health professionals in Raipur.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led government in Odisha have failed to provide jobs to the youth. He also said that the government in the state remain unsuccessful to ensure security to people particularly to women living in the state. Rahul while addressing the workers in Bargah district of Odisha even referred Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involved in corruption practices as well. He said that PM Narnedra Modi gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani.

Rahul Gandhi in Bargarh,Odisha: What has Naveen Patnaik done for the unemployed youth of Odisha? Is there anyone here who can say Naveen Patnaik or Narendra Modi gave them employment? But Modi ji indulged in corruption and gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani pic.twitter.com/thuEnWyTGb — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacted with health professionals in Raipur, where he said the Congress is considering Right to Healthcare Act as part of the party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

He said that Healthcare Act for Chhattisgarh is in their election manifesto, Congress is committed to increasing health budget in the country.

Earlier, Gandhi interacted with Stella Maris College students, where he touched upon a range of issues during his informal interaction like unemployment and farmers distress and women safety issues and others. He said that if his party comes to power in 2019, it will reserve 33 per cent of all government jobs at the national level for women.

The Election Commission of India have announced Lok Sabha Election 2019 dates last week. The polls 2019 will now be held in seven phases. The first phase will be held in April 11 and the last phase will be going to held on May 19. The counting for the Lok sabha elections 2019 to be held on May 23.

