Rafale deal: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal, hours after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into Rafale deal. The verdict that is seen as a victory for the BJP-led NDA government has given a golden opportunity to the ruling BJP to respond to Congress’ charge of alleged corruption in the Rs 58,000 deal between Indian and French government. The Congress president asked why the price of aircraft — the rate per aircraft — has gone up from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,670 crore.

The Congress president wondered why there is no Joint Parliamentary Committee on Rafale if the BJP says there was no corruption in the deal. He asked why Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report was not tabled in the Parliament. He further asked why state run-aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was not involved in the deal.

Questioning the Supreme Court’s verdict, the Congress president said he doesn’t understand how the apex court judgement was based on a falsehood. He repeated his often used jibe at Prime Minister saying that he will prove Chowkidar Chor Hai.

