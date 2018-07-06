A day after Modi government increased MSP on 14 Kharif crops, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that PM Modi's MSP hike is like applying a band-aid to a massive haemorrhage. He added that MSP hike, which he claimed that only have a budget of 15,000 crore, is not enough for India's 120 million farmers.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops, saying that MSP increase, which he claimed that only have a budget of 15,000 crore, is not enough for India’s 120 million farmers. The Congress leader further said the central government’s MSP hike is like applying a band-aid to a massive haemorrhage. Comparing the central government’s latest move for country’s farmers with Karnataka loan waiver, he appreciated the HD Kumaraswamy government, saying that loans of over 34,000 crore have been waived by Congress-JDS government.

His remarks come a day after the Modi government decided to increase MSP on 14 Kharif crops. The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a hike in MSP of Kharif crops. The government also promised 50% return to farmers on input costs.

PM's grand MSP increase is budgeted at just 15,000 Cr. for India's 120 million farmers; which is like applying a Band-Aid to a massive haemorrhage. To put this MSP increase in perspective: in Karnataka, we've waived small farmer loans of over 34,000 Cr! Marketing Vs Action. pic.twitter.com/FZFfFTONkJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2018

