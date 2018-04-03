Taking on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of fake news row after the PM asked the Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry to withdraw its memo on issue after widespread criticism, the Congress president on Tuesday termed PM Modi's decision the loss of control. Rahul's remarks against PM came after the Prime Minister asked the I&B Ministry to roll back guidelines issued for journalists in order to control 'fake news'.

Taking on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of fake news row after the PM asked the Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry to withdraw its memo on issue after widespread criticism, the Congress president on Tuesday termed PM Modi’s decision as a U-turn on the loss of control. Rahul’s remarks against PM came after the Prime Minister asked the I&B Ministry to roll back guidelines issued for journalists in order to control ‘fake news’, “Sensing mounting anger on the “fake news” notification, the PM orders a U-Turn on his own order. One can clearly see a loss of control and panic setting in now.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had hit out at PM Narendra Modi and accused him of promoting corruption by supporting people like BS Yeddyurappa, who is BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka and also party’s state chief. “There have been a series of scams after Modi came to power. From Modi to Shah, everyone in their party is promoting scamsters. Modi has now stopped talking about corruption. Jaitley’s daughter works for Nirav Modi,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Coming out as a recent development in the ‘fake news’ case where the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) had issued a press release stating that a journalist’s accreditation be suspended if found circulating fake news, The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office has issued new directives to the I&B Ministry asking them to withdraw the memo issued. Reports suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.

The developments took place after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani stated that the accreditation of a journalist spreading the fake news will be suspended. As per the directive, a journalist’s accreditation will be suspended for 6 months for a first violation, one year for second and will be permanently cancelled in case of third violation. The statement by the I&B Ministry said that the regulatory agencies will examine whether the ‘Norms of Journalistic Conduct’ and ‘Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards’ prescribed by the PCI and NBA respectively are adhered to by the journalists.

