Upping his political attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s one of the biggest economic reform — the Goods and Services Tax (GST) — Congress president Rahul Gandhi white citing a World Bank report on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime saying, “Modi ji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it’s the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex.” Rahul Gandhi had previously also hit out the government weeks after the GST was implemented in the country. During one of his public addresses, Rahul Gandhi had previously termed GST as Gabbar Singh Tax and had campaigned against one of the biggest economic reform in the nation.

Citing a World Bank reports, which had a couple of days ago, has mentioned about India’s GST. In the report, India’s GST was termed as one of the most complex with the second highest tax rate in the world. According to reports, the India’s GST was among a sample of 115 countries having a similar indirect tax system, as it was mentioned in the World Bank report.

According to the World Bank report, a total of 49 countries in the world who has GST as form of the indirect system use only single tax form, while 29 countries use two slab tax structure and only five nations including India have four non-zero tax slab structure. The countries who have four non-zero tax slab structure are Italy, Luxembourg, Pakistan and Ghana.

During the launch of Goods and Services (GST), the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had organised a midnight session and invited all parties to be the part of the historic event when GST was implemented in the country. However, the Congress party, which was protesting against the tax system in that current form, did not attend the event and was highly criticised for doing that. Since then, the party has left no opportunity when it did not spoke against the indirect tax regime.

