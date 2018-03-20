On his third visit to poll-bound Karnataka in recent days, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over a number of issues including demonetisation. The Gandhi scion said that although BJP talks about dharma, it leaves no stone unturned to divide people by turning them against each other. He was addressing a rally following a roadshow in Mengaluru.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi on Tuesday and said the saffron party was insulting the common man of the country by taking credit for India’s progress. The Gandhi scion was addressing a rally following a roadshow in Mengaluru while being accompanied by Siddaramaiah. Lashing out at prime minister Narendra Modi for domonetisation, he said that the prime minister gave his industralist friends a chance to turn their black money into white. “During demonetisation, prime minister Modi helped his industrialist friends to turn their black money into white when the common people had to stand in queues to exchange their hard-earned money,” he said.

Asking the prime minister to stop insulting the common man, Mr Gandhi said, “Wherever Narendra Modi goes, he says in the last 70 years nothing has happened. He is insulting your parents, poor farmers, labourers, small businessmen of India. If this country stands as equal to other countries of the world today, it has not happened in two years. It has taken years of time, sweat and blood of common people. Modi should stop insulting the common man.”

The Gandhi scion went on to say that although BJP talks about dharma, it leaves no stone unturned to divide people by turning them against each other. Gandhi is currently on his third visit to poll-bound Karnataka. this time around he is visiting south coastal regions of Karnataka and Malnad. Rahul Gandhi also launched an attack on BJP President Amit Shah and said that the entire country knows he is accused of murder.

