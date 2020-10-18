Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the growing incidents of crime against women. "How it started 'Beti Bachao' (save daughter), how it's going 'Apradhi Bachao' (save criminals)," the Congress leader tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the growing incidents of crime against women. “How it started ‘Beti Bachao’ (save daughter), how it’s going ‘Apradhi Bachao’ (save criminals),” the Congress leader said using popular social media trend how it started, how it’s going.

The Congress MP also shared a media report on Twitter, which claims that in Lakhimpurkheri of UP, a BJP MLA stormed into a police station along with his party workers and managed to free an accused in a molestation case. The Congress leader has been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state besides slamming the Centre repeatedly over new farm laws and the economic situation in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Navratri and likened respecting women to worshipping the Goddess. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly as there will be a separate room now for women complainants in 1,535 police stations across the state amid Hathras outrage.

How it started: बेटी बचाओ How it’s going: अपराधी बचाओ pic.twitter.com/N7IsfU7As5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 18, 2020

Uttar Pradesh government launched 6-month long women empowerment programme ‘Mission Shakti’ to raise awareness and tackle crime against women in the state. The six-month campaign has two phases, Mission Shakti’ and ‘Operation Shakti. Mission Shakti will feature awareness campaigns related to women’s safety.