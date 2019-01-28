Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and former party President Sonia Gandhi are currently enjoying a three-day visit to Goa. Recently, the mother-son duo was spotted at the popular Fisherman's Wharf restaurant in South Goa, where the two were seen enjoying a quiet lunch. The Congress has also confirmed that the two Congress leaders are out on a private visit and will not be engaging in any official meetings.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is currently enjoying a three-day private visit to Goa with his mother and former party President Sonia Gandhi. A few hours ago, a picture paved its way to several social media platforms in which Rahul was seen posing for a picture taken by a customer. Reports said that picture was taken at the popular Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant in South Goa, where the mother-son duo arrived for a quiet lunch on Sunday. However, the lunch did not continue to be so quiet as amazed patrons started asking for selfies and pictures with the Congress scion.

The picture which has surfaced on several social media platforms was posted by Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, the Congress president can be seen donning a blue t-shirt. While talking to IANS, Rachna Fernandes said that the duo was enjoying a quiet lunch that too without any security guards present around.

Goa: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a restaurant in South Goa yesterday, where he had lunch with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Pic courtesy: Dentist Rachna Fernandes – in pic with Rahul Gandhi) pic.twitter.com/D1YWyrdlfl — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

When she asked Rahul for a photograph, the Congress leader replied that he would be obliged after he settles the bill. Rahul then took a picture with her after settling the bill. Rachna further added that Rahul Gandhi is too nice to be in the bad, bad world of politics.

The Congress has also confirmed that the two Congress leaders are out on a private visit. The two will not engage in any official meeting for the time they are residing in Goa. The two fled to Goa soon after attending the Republic Day celebration is the national capital.

