The Income Tax department on Wednesday slapped a Rs 100 tax notice on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for over their concealed incomes arising out of Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The department has imposed the tax over their respective income in capacity of a shareholder with Young Indian private limited that took over debt-ridden AJL in 2010.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday slapped a Rs 100 tax notice on Congress President Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over their concealed incomes related to Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The I-T has said that the 2 leaders “escaped” incomes, over what was declared and assessed, in 2011-12 to the tune of more than Rs 300 crore.

Rahul Gandhi in 2011-12 assessment has filed a return of income declared Rs 68.12 lakh, however, the I-T has contended that the Congress scion concealed Rs 154.96 crore of his income related to AJL. As for UPA chairperson, the I-T has said that she concealed Rs 155.41 crore income arising out of AJL. The department has imposed the tax over their respective income in capacity of a shareholder with Young Indian private limited that took over debt-ridden AJL in 2010.

Earlier this year in March, the Income Tax department issued notice to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Oscar Fernandes for not disclosing income arising out of their positions in Young Indian Private Limited in 2011-12. The IT department argued that Rahul Gandhi suppressed the information that he was was a Director in Young Indian Private Limited since 2010 that owned AJL.

The Gandhi’s challenged reopening of their financial assessment, however on December 4, the Supreme Court had allowed the Income Tax Department to reassess the tax due from Rahul Gandhi on Sonia Gandhi.

As for now, the IT has filed its assessment order in the Court. The matter is scheduled to be taken up by the Court on January 29.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More