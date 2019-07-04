Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra applauds Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down as Congress chief, says few have the courage: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has applauded brother Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down as Congress chief. In a Twitter post, Gandhi said that only a few have the courage to do something like this.

Priyanka Gandi Vadra admires Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down as Congress chief, says few have the courage: A day after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress president, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that only a few have the courage to do something like this. In a Twitter post, Congress general secretary admired her brother saying she has the deepest respect for his decision. Earlier on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, the former Congress chief shared an open letter on Twitter that echoed his decision to resign as party president. on May 25, 2019, Gandhi has offered his resignation, however, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), has refused to accept it.

Ever since the Congress’ 2019 Lok Sabha polls debacle, the party has been trying to figure out the factors responsible for its ignominious failure. Soon after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, names like Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashok Gehlot, and Anand Sharma are doing the rounds in the race of new Congress president.

Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision. https://t.co/dh5JMSB63P — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 4, 2019

Several Congress leaders, in the past too, have expressed that the party could not survive without Gandhi family. Karnataka Minister, DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that Congress couldn’t be united without Gandhi family and without Congress being united country couldn’t be united.

He further added that the Gandhi family is the only strength to keep this party strong, united and rebuild this party to bring it back to power. The BJP, on the other hand, dubbed Rahul’s move as the party’s brand new drama and the BJP has nothing to do with it.

