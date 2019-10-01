Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar for defending Prime Minister Modi over his ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ comment at the Howdy, Modi event in Houston. He taunted Jaishankar for covering up PM Modi’s incompetence saying his flattery caused serious problems with the Democrats for India.

Rahul also asked the Foreign Minister to teach diplomacy to the Indian Prime Minister. Jaishankar, on Monday, backing PM Modi, urged the people not to misinterpret his statement claiming that he never endorsed Donald Trump and was repeating what the US President had said to impress 50,000 Indians for the 2020 presidential elections.

Underlining India’s non-partisan approach to US politics, Jaishankar said PM Modi was only referring to Trump’s rhetoric to draw the Indian diaspora in his support for 2020 polls.

Denying the claim that PM Modi was a star campaigner for Trump, the foreign minister said his statements should not be misinterpreted adding that such accusations were hampering his image.

He said PM knew what he was talking about and that he was only trying to connect with the Indian diaspora.

The Howdy, Modi event that took place on Septemeber 22, saw a crowd of over 50,000 people that had come together to listen to the Indian Prime Minister and it was also the very first time that a US president had joined his Indian counterpart in an event comprising only the Indian diaspora.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also dismissed hyphenation of India and Pakistan asserting that there was no comparison between the two. He said Islamabad was only one-eighth of New Delhi and added that was illogical to discuss the two.

Lashing out at Article 370 critics, the foreign minister said only those who had problems with the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status had argumentation over the move. He added that such people were over-obsessed with India, Pakistan rhetoric.

