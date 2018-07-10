Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday supported an online petition demanding the withdrawal of Union Minister Jayant Sinha’s Harvard Alumni status. He further urged the people to support this petition. The development came days after Hazaribagh MP and BJP leader felicitated 8 men who lynched a cattle trader in Jharkhand's Ramgarh in June last year.

Furthering his attack on Union Minister Jayant Sinha for garlanding and welcoming convicts of Ramgarh lynching case, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came in support of an online petition on change.org.in, demanding the withdrawal of Jayant Sinha’s Harvard Alumni status. He further urged the people to support this petition. Sharing the link of an online petition on Twitter, the Congress president on social media website wrote, “If the sight of a highly educated MP & Central Minister, Jayant Sinha, garlanding & honouring criminals convicted of lynching an innocent man, fills you with disgust, click on the link & support this petition. Sign Petition: http://chn.ge/2N3MCrA via @ChangeOrg_India.”

Jayant Sinha is an alumnus of Harvard and had completed his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) with distinction from the Harvard Business School. In his July 7 tweet, Rahul Gandhi, launching a scathing attack on BJP-led government, said that the politics of hatred and communal polarisation is irreparably damaging our social fabric.

The brutal lynchings across India that have sickened our nation, are the direct consequence of that kind of politics, added the Congress president. Days ago, Jayant Sinha, who is a Member of Parliament from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh constituency, triggered a controversy after he facilitated eight men who killed cattle trader Alimuddin Ansari on June 29.

His pictures with Ramgarh lynching case went viral on the internet, which also draws widespread criticism from all corners, including opposition parties who called the incident shameful.

After the garlanding controversy, Jayant Sinha on Twitter said, “I have full faith in our judicial system and the rule of law. Unfortunately, irresponsible statements are being made about my actions when all that I am doing is honouring the due process of law. Those that are innocent will be spared and the guilty will be appropriately punished.”

Yashwant Sinha, who was a former BJP leader and minister in the Vajpayee government, called his son Yashwant ‘nalayak’ and its a disgrace.

