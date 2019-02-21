Ambani was held guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court in escaping to pay Rs 180 crore already deposited by Reliance Group in the court registry to be paid to Ericsson. The Supreme Court said that no unconditional apology by Reliance would be entertained as the company had breached the undertaking and order

Lashing out in another attack at the BJP-led NDA government, Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised industrialist Anil Ambani and said, “The brave are martyred. Their families struggle.40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of “Shaheed”. While this man has never given & only taken. He’s gifted 30,000Cr of their money & will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi’s NEW INDIA.”

Ambani was held guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court in escaping to pay Rs 180 crore already deposited by Reliance Group in the court registry to be paid to Ericsson. The Supreme Court said that no unconditional apology by Reliance would be entertained as the company had breached the undertaking and order.

The brave are martyred. Their families struggle.40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of "Shaheed". While this man has never given & only taken. He's gifted 30,000Cr of their money & will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi's NEW INDIA.https://t.co/VjiJvSzN2h — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 21, 2019

