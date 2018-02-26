Congress president Rahul Gandhi fired cannons at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the Prime Minister who once called himself as the 'chowkidaar' of the nation maintained silence while fraudsters like Nirav Modi (accused in PNB scam), Lalit Modi (named in IPL scam) and Vijay Mallya (accused in bank scam) looted nation's money. Targeting his competitor, Amit Shah, campaigning in the state, Gandhi also accused BJP for not taking any action in the case regarding the alleged sudden increase in turnover of a company owned by BJP president Amit Shah’s son.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi fired cannons at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the Prime Minister who once called himself as the 'chowkidaar' of the nation kept shush while fraudsters like Nirav Modi left the country

With only a few months left before Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 take place, the war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress just doesn’t seem to end. While campaigning for the second day in his three-day tour to the poll-bound state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi fired cannons at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the Prime Minister who once called himself as the ‘chowkidaar’ of the nation kept shush while fraudsters like Nirav Modi (accused in PNB scam), Lalit Modi (named in IPL scam) and Vijay Mallya (accused in bank scam) looted public’s money and left the nation.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah are campaigning parallel in Karnataka for the upcoming elections. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi broke his long kept silence on the PNB fraud case and said that his government will take strict action against all the financial irregularities and ‘will not tolerate the loot of public money’. He said, “want to make it clear that this government has been taking strict action against financial irregularities and will continue to take strict action. The system will not tolerate loot of public money”.

Addressing the people in Vijapyra and Bagalkote districts in northern Karnataka on the second leg of his three-day tour to the state of Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi comes to the state and talks about eliminating corruption but allow people to flee with the public money. “During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he had urged the citizens not to make him the PM but ‘chowkidar’ of the nation,” he said. Stating that some of the BJP leaders are tainted, Congress president said, “On one side, there is his party’s (former) chief minister (BS Yeddyurappa) who had gone to jail and on the other side are the other four former ministers of the BJP government who had gone to jail; sitting in between them, Modi speaks about corruption.”

ALSO READ: It’s Rahul Gandhi vs Amit Shah at upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 as leaders return to campaign

Targeting his competitor, Amit Shah, campaigning in the state, Rahul Gandhi also accused BJP for not taking any action in the case regarding the alleged sudden increase in turnover of a company owned by BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah. The Congress leader also said Modi must indulge in “Nudidante Nade” i.e practice what you preach. “When BJP people talk about changing the Constitution, when they try to invade democracy, they have to remember that they are working against Basavanna, his teachings and principles,” he said.

ALSO READ: Indian troops to master Mandarin to enhance security skills against Chinese troops

ALSO READ: Technology and AI must be used to ensure welfare of poor: PM Modi on 41 edition of Mann Ki Baat

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App