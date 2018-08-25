While talking about party's defeat during 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul said that it was a result of arrogance that had surrounded the party after ruling the country for 10 years. He further added that the party has learnt its lesson from the defeat and now it knows that the leadership is all about listening and empathy.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London and it was one of his major addresses ever since he has taken over the responsibilities of the party. During his address, Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling party with some of the major issues facing the country. Congress president talked about a wide range of issues including the Doklam conflict, losing 2014 Lok Sabha elections, need of decentralisation of power, surgical strikes and Assam’s NRC. He furthered expressed his views on talks with Pakistan and China.

While talking about party’s defeat during 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul said that it was a result of arrogance that had surrounded the party after ruling the country for 10 years. He further added that the party has learnt its lesson from the defeat and now it knows that the leadership is all about listening and empathy. When asked about the chances of a party other than BJP to form a government after 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said that there are chances that BJP will lose the elections if there will be an alliance in UP and Bihar.

While hitting at PM Narendra Modi over the Doklam conflict, the Congress leader said that Modi views at Doklam as an event, but it is not. It is a sequence of events. It would have been better if Modi had seen the Doklam conflict as a process, only then he could have stopped it. He also claimed that the Chinese are still in Doklam

He further talked about the conflicts India has been facing with Pakistan. He said that at first there is no institute in the neighbouring state that has a complete power, which makes it difficult to pursue talking with them.

On being asked that what is the greatest foreign policy challenge that India faces in the next few years, Rahul Gandhi replied that India and China are transforming like India. While India’s way to progress is a bit peaceful, China is following a process that is a bit violent. With the rise of China, there are some consequences which will affect the world. In the entire process comes India, which will play a balancing role and will build a platform that can make the world a better place.

He further added that India needs to decentralise the power. He said that there is not a coherent strategy based on India’s strength.

