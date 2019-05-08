Rahul Gandhi tenders unconditional apology to Supreme Court: In his third affidavit, Rahul Gandhi told the Supreme Court that he holds the top court in the highest esteem and respect and that he has never sought or intended to, directly or indirectly, commit any act that interferes with the process of administration of justice.

Rahul Gandhi tenders unconditional apology to Supreme Court: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed a three-page affidavit stating his unconditional apology to Supreme Court for his remark on Rafale deal, “Supreme Court has accepted that “chowkidaar chor hai”. The Congress president stated that he holds the Supreme Court in the highest esteem and respect and that he has never sought or intended to, directly or indirectly, commit any act that interferes with the process of administration of justice, the barandbench.com reported

The affidavit filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, Rahul Gandhi said “the Deponent unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Hon’ble Court and further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent”.

On April 30, Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi had apologised to the Supreme Court for attributing chowkidar chor hai remarks to the apex court in the context of the April 10 observation of the court on Rafale hearing. Advocate Singhvi admitted that he made three errors in the affidavit and he wrongly attributed the statements to the chief justice. The defence lawyer also said that he doesn’t think there was any deficiency in the affidavits, but if there is he should be allowed to rectify it.

Singhvi apologised for the mistake after CJI Ranjan Gogoi wanted to know where did Rahul Gandhi express his regret in the affidavit and told the advocate that he shouldn’t tell the court that he wants to file a reply.

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Meenakshi Lekhi, had demanded that the apex court should reject Singhvi’s affidavit because somewhere Rahul Gandhi denied the statement and somewhere he said he had not analysed the order. Rohatgi also said that Rahul Gandhi deliberately put words in the mouth of the Supreme Court for political gains.

