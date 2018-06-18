Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday has slammed both Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP and termed their protests as a drama which is hurting the people of Delhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi have hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP led Central government amid the AAP-L-G standoff in Delhi and said that the current protests are nothing but drama which is hurting the people of Delhi. Taking it to Twitter, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that Delhi CM is sitting at L-G office, the BJP is sitting in Dharna at Chief Minister’s residence. Delhi bureaucrats are addressing a press conference while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned a blind eye to the anarchy, rather nudges chaos and disorder. And in this whole drama, people of Delhi have become the victims.

The Congress party has taken an odd side when chief ministers of other states especially West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala’s P Vijayan and Karnataka’s Kumaraswamy have extended their support and showed solidarity for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos & disorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 18, 2018

The four non-BJP CMs on Saturday rallied behind Kejriwal and supported the CM in his fight against the Centre alleging that it was not setting an example in a democracy and destroying federalism. The four CMs had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, speaking on the AAP protests and CMs of other states supporting Kejriwal, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday said that these four CMs does not have any stake in Delhi and have not been briefed about the situation.

Delhi is a union territory, therefore, powers of a chief minister in a state and powers of a CM in Delhi are different, said Ajay Maken.

The Congress has sidelined itself in AAP’s fight against the Centre when other regional parties are all up for it. The Congress party had also launched a protest against Kejriwal government and the Centre a couple of days ago over the worsening political situation in Delhi.

