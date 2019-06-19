Rahul Gandhi Birthday: Congress president Rahul Gandhi turns 49 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished good health and long life to the Congress chief on the day. In response, Rahul too thanked the Prime Minister for wishing him.

Rahul Gandhi Birthday: With Rahul Gandhi’s 49th birthday today, wishes have been pouring in for the Congress President not just from well-wishers or party workers but political opponents as well.

Among opponents wishes, the key highlight is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wished Rahul in a tweet. The Congress chief appreciating PM Modi’s gesture thanked as well.

Likewise, Rahul was greeted by party workers at Congress headquarters this morning, along with social media wishes for him. Rahul’s birthday, well, created quite a buzz as #IAmRahulGandhi and #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi has been trending since morning.

Thank you for your greetings @narendramodi ji. I appreciate them 🙏 https://t.co/ZG9U3tdMTN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2019

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi’s war of words remained the key highlight of the election season. While Gandhi targetted PM Modi with “Chowkidar Chor Hai” slogan, the latter retorted by setting the aim at his late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls marked the second massive defeat of the Congress that got only 54 parliamentary seats in the polls.

Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

Congress also shared a video titled “5 times Rahul Gandhi inspired Indians everywhere” to wish Gandhi, which has been liked over a thousand times. Ever since the party’s defeat in Lok Sabha elections 2019, Rahul Gandhi has been maintaining a distance from the limelight. He had taken the full responsibility of the party’s defeat and offered his resignation as party chief, however, it was not accepted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Apart from that, Rahul Gandhi also lost against BJP’s Smriti Irani from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, a Congress bastion. However, he won from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency and succeeded to manage a seat in the 17th Lok Sabha.

