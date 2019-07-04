Rahul Gandhi in a faceoff with RSS over a defamation case filed against him appeared before a Mumbai court. The court is hearing a petition filed against him by a Mumbai based lawyer.

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi arrives at a Mumbai court to appear before it in connection with a defamation case filed against him in 2017 for allegedly linking journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder with BJP-RSS ideology.

Rahul Gandhi appears at the Mumbai Court over the defamation case filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Rahul Gandhi in September 2017 had blamed RSS for journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in Bengaluru. A local court in Mumbai is hearing a petition against Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury over the defamation suit filed by the RSS. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Milind Deora are accompanying Rahul Gandhi to the court.

The Congress workers have gathered with placards to protest outside the court and have reached to express solidarity with their leader. Dhrutiman Joshi, a Mumbai-based lawyer has filed a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury for their remarks alleging that RSS was behind journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder.

#WATCH Congress supporters gather outside Mumbai court where Rahul Gandhi has arrived in connection with a defamation case filed against him in 2017 for allegedly linking Gauri Lankesh's murder with "BJP-RSS ideology". He was accompanied by Mallikarjun Kharge & Milind Deora. pic.twitter.com/FtF5doIcgD — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

This is the second defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was sued in 2014 for saying that RSS was behind the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. The hearing of that petition is still pending. Hence, this is the second time when Rahul is at loggerheads with the RSS. The petitioner in his statement has said that for mere scoring political points, Rahul Gandhi has unnecessarily dragged RSS’s name in the entire incident and it is a step from the side of leader to defame the organization.

Rahul Gandhi, who appeared at a local court in Mumbai for the defamation case hearing, pleaded not guilty in the case. According to the ANI report, the Congress leader has pleaded not guilty and has been released on Rs. 15,000 surety amount.

