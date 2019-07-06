Rahul Gandhi will be appearing before the Patna High court over his Modi surname jibe against Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and PM Narendra Modi. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had taken offence to Gandhi's words and filed defamation case against him.

Rahul during one of the election rallies had asked Why do all thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi and added that nobody knew how many more such Modis will come out.

Two more defamation cases were slapped on Gandhi for the same remark. On April 24, BJP leader Manoj Modi filed a case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Bihar’s Purnea district. On May 2, a Gujarat court had also issued summons to Gandhi after a criminal defamation suit was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

Meanwhile, Gandhi has resigned from the Congress President post amid ongoing retaliation from party workers who had been constantly trying to convince him not to resign from the party.

