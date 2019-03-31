Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad: BJP president Amit Shah says Rahul Gandhi is afraid of losing from Amethi, escapes to Kerala: Amit Shah accused the opposition of hatching a conspiracy against Swami Aseemanand, who was recently given a clean chit by a special NIA court in the 2007 Samjhauta blast case.

BJP president Amit Shah says that Rahul Gandhi is running towards Kerala because this time he is going to lose from Amethi. Shah also accused Gandhi of trying to disrepute the Hindu religion. BJP president was addressing in Uttar Pradesh’s Nagina. The top brass of BJP and its allies were seen accompanying the party President at his roadshow.

Amit Shah attacked Opposition of hatching a conspiracy against Swami Aseemanand, who was recently given a clean chit by a special NIA court in the 2007 Samjhauta blast case in which 68 people were killed.

Congress leader AK Antony had announced that Rahul Gandhi has given his consent to contest from two seats. Antony said that party is happy to inform that Rahul Gandhi will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala.

Amit Shah in Nagina: I read on WhatsApp that Rahul Gandhi has run towards Kerala, leaving Amethi behind. Why has he escaped to Kerala? All of you know that this time Rahul Gandhi is done for in Amethi. So he is going to Kerala in a bid to win on the politics of polarisation. pic.twitter.com/F0Eyj94s1L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2019

The announcement comes right on a day when Gandhi is expected to address poll rallies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. After addressing rallies in Andhra Pradesh, he will address jointly address another in Bengaluru also along with JD(S) leaders.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala is a symbol of Congress’ fight against the Left Front. He has said that Rahul Gandhi should have contested from a constituency where BJP candidate is in the race.

Other leaders are also criticising Rahul Gandhi for contesting another seat in Kerala. They alleged that Rahul Gandhi against Left means that Congress is going lock horns against Left in Kerala. CPM will strongly oppose Congress’ move and CPM will work to defeat Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a town hall programme later in the day in New Delhi. He will be interacting with thousands of ‘Chowkidars’ at 500 locations across India as part of the BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign.

Wayanad will vote on April 23, Amethi on May 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 23. In 2014 and 2009, MI Shanavas of the Congress won the seat, defeating the Communist Party of India (CPI).

