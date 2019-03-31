Senior Congress leader AK Antony announced that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has picked Wayanad constituency to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. After the announcement, Kerala CM P Vijayan said that he will contest against Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony today announced the second seat that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has picked to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Antony, in a press conference, said, Rahul Gandhi will contest from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. Which means Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from 2 seats— Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi and Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. Rahul is a sitting MP from Amethi who had defeated BJP’s Smriti Irani by a more than 1 lakh votes.

Congress leader AK Antony today said that Rahul Gandhi has given his consent to contest from two seats. The party happily informs that Rahul Gandhi will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala. Soon After the announcement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala is a symbol of Congress’ fight against the Left front.

AK Antony,Congress: Rahul ji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Rt7IDNxr0D — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

Attacking the Congress president, P Vijayan said that Rahul Gandhi is one among the 20 candidates and doesn’t need to be seen as anyone different. P Vijayan said he will contest against him. If Wayanad is symbolic of south India, no one in Kerala is going to see this as Gandhi’s battle against BJP.

Kerala CM added that Rahul Gandhi should have contested from a constituency where BJP candidate is in the race. This is nothing but a fight against the Left.

Kerala CM P Vijayan on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad: He's fighting in one of the 20 constituencies(in Kerala)&doesn't need to be seen as any different. We'll fight him.He should've contested from a constituency where BJP is contesting,it's nothing but a fight against Left pic.twitter.com/VYehOrfJb8 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

CPM ex-General Secretary Prakash Karat said a candidate like Rahul Gandhi against Left means that Congress is going lock horns against Left in Kerala. CPM will strongly oppose Congress’ move and CPM will work to defeat Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

He added that the decision is against Congress’ national commitment to fight against BJP, as in Kerala it’s LDF which is the main force fighting BJP.

Interestingly, this is the first time that a member from the Gandhi family is contesting from Kerala. Indira Gandhi had returned to power after the Emergency from Chikmagalur in Karnataka and Sonia Gandhi had contested from Ballari. Kerala’s and the world’s first elected Communist government was sacked by the Congress under Jawaharlal Nehru in 1957 in the first use of Article 356 of the Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed a rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. Attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said he has promised minimum income Rs 72,000 a year and he doesn’t lie and he is Narendra Modi. He added that he will give Rs 15 Lakh to each countryman that was a lie. The government cannot give you Rs 15 Lakh in a bank account but can give Rs 72,000 a year to the poor.

Prakash Karat, CPI(M) ex-General Secy: To pick a candidate like Rahul Gandhi against Left means that Congress is going to target the Left in Kerala. This is something which we will strongly oppose & in this election we will work to ensure the defeat of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/uIjLgDhxF4 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More