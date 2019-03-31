Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad: Sitaram Yechury asks Congress to explain its decision: Sitaram Yechury on Sunday asked Congress to explain the intention behind its decision of fielding party president from Wayanad parliamentary seat. He also said that it was their priority to remove ruling BJP party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad: Sitaram Yechury asks Congress to explain its decision: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that Congress has to explain to people what message they want to convey after fielding Rahul Gandhi from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The CPI (M) leader said that any party can decide which candidate would contest from which seat but Congress has to explain the intention behind its decision. Yechury’s comments came few hours after Congress announced that its president would fight from Wayanad along with Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The CPI (M) general secretary said that the upcoming Lok Sabha election is important that would decide whether a secular democracy would survive or not. He made it clear that removing BJP from the government is LDF’s top priority.

S Yechury on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad: Coming here&fighting against LDF, what message this conveys, that Congress has to decide. Any party can decide which candidate will contest from which seat but what's the message they want to convey,they'll have to explain to ppl https://t.co/Y0szfX0Gwy — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad: We are very clear, this election is an important one, that will decide whether a secular democracy will survive or not. Removing BJP is our priority. pic.twitter.com/0yrW59b5UW — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

The announcement of Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanda did not go well with the CPI (M)-led LDF in Kerala. Reacting to Congress’decision, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan vowed to defeat Gandhi from Wyanad. He said that Gandhi’s contest is against Left. Vijayan asserted that the Congress president should have contested from a seat where BJP if fighting.

