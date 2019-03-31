Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad: Tweeple call it safe run for Congress president from Smriti Irani: Some people alleged that the Congress president is fleeing from Amethi to Wayanad. People also said that Rahul Gandhi ran away to safe seat as this time he is about to lose.

After Congress leader, AK Antony announced that Congress president Rahul will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from two seats. Rahul Gandhi who is contesting from Amethi will now contest another seat this year from Kerela’s Wayanad Lok Sabha segment.

Tweeple have shared their emotions after the Congress announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad.

Some people alleged that the Congress president is fleeing from Amethi to Wayanad. People also said that Rahul Gandhi ran away to safe seat as this time he is about to lose.

@RahulGandhi to contest #LokSabhaElections2019

from #Wayanad and #Amethi. Wayanad is reckoned as one of the safest constituencies for the Congress in Kerala.#RahulGandhi asked EC – Can he bring his own EVC for fair elections? pic.twitter.com/pwHUGIwUnq — POLITICS FANTTA (@PFantta) March 31, 2019

Many alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is losing this time from both the seats.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad, Kerala as his second Lok Sabha seat. The party has already announced his candidature from its bastion Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader AK Antony.

If they are secular, understand what India needs, why its important to defeat #RahulGandhi from #Wayanad , just to make understand congress and communalist parties, as well, what India is about.#DefeatRahul — Ashish Rudra Johri (@Ashish_Johri_) March 31, 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that this is a message to people from south India that they are important for Congress. Their values, their languages, their way of life all are important for us. He also said that Smriti Irani this time will complete a hat trick of losses from the Amethi.

The announcement comes right on a day when Gandhi is expected to address poll rallies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. After addressing rallies in Andhra Pradesh, he will address jointly address another in Bengaluru also along with JD(S) leaders.

However, this is a decision that the Left and others including the NCP have bitterly opposed. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has openly said that Rahul Gandhi contesting against a Left candidate will signal that the secular front was not together.

Prakash Karat, CPI(M) ex-General Secy: Decision of Congress to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad shows their priority now is to fight against Left in Kerala. It goes against Congress' national commitment to fight BJP, as in Kerala it's LDF which is the main force fighting BJP there pic.twitter.com/S3AShzSQpZ — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency was carved out in 2008 following the delimitation exercise. In 2014 and 2009, MI Shanavas of the Congress won the seat, defeating the Communist Party of India (CPI). The seat has been vacant since Shanavas’s death in November 2018. The seat is called the Congress bastion.

Wayanad will vote on April 23, Amethi on May 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

