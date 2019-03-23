The Congress leadership for months was under pressure from leaders in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to rope in Rahul from a constituency in Southern India for the second seat, the first one is Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Reports also suggest that the Congress supremo was made to choose from Bangalore Central, Bidar and Mysuru from Karnataka, Kanniyakumari and Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu and Wayanad in Kerala

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad district for the upcoming polls, asserted Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran on Saturday. Addressing media, Ramachandran said that talks were on with the Congress President for almost a month. Initially Rahul as unsure about his candidature from Wayanad, however, after much persuasion he agreed, said Kerala Congress chief. Although Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Rahul’s candidature from Kerala said the Congress President will certainly be considering the request put forth by Kerala Congress, though no official confirmation has come from Rahul Gandhi himself yet.

The Congress leadership for months was under pressure from leaders in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to rope in Rahul from a constituency in Southern India for the second seat, the first one is Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Reports also suggest that the Congress supremo was made to choose from Bangalore Central, Bidar and Mysuru from Karnataka, Kanniyakumari and Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu and Wayanad in Kerala. Congress leaders in the South have been making efforts to rope in Rahul from Wayanad.

AICC General Secy Oommen Chandy: We're requesting Rahul Gandhi to contest from South India. We requested him to contest from Wayanad constituency. We hope decision will be positive. I've discussed it with the proposed candidate for Wayanad constituency & he welcomed it. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/KNttDug1r0 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao had also asked the Congres national chief to contest from his state. During the brainstorming session to finalize the campaign strategy and selection of candidates Rahul’s name to contest from Kerela was suggested in the presence of Kerala PCC President Mullappally Ramachandran, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and other leaders. It was during the informal interaction with the Congress President that he was suggested to contest from Wayanad.

Reportedly Gandhi initially declined to contest on grounds of less-familiarity with the region, given the seat was an important Congress votebank region. Rahul also said that he wanted to focus on Amethi, his sitting constituency and hence won’t be contesting from Wayanad, say sources.

Sources have also revealed that Kerala leaders were aiming at the possibility of Congress chief’s candidature from the state which has 20 seats. The Congress-led- UDF (United Democratic Front) and CPI (M)-led LDF (Left Democratic Front) in Kerala don’t see eye to eye.

Wayanad is a traditional Congress stronghold, but due to the tug-of-war between two groups within the party, its winning probability seems to blur. That’s why talks were on to field in a strong candidate from the constituency.

