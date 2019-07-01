Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, after the Chief Ministers' meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday, said that they have conveyed the feelings of Congress workers and hopefully Rahul Gandhi will continue as Congress President.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is keen to step down from Congress chief’s post, met Chief Ministers of five Congress-ruled states— Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy— Congress stalwarts conveyed the feelings of party workers and leaders and tried to convey Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress chief on Monday.

After the 2 hours long meeting, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said it was a good meeting and all the tried to convince Rahul Gandhi and conveyed the feelings of Congress workers and other leaders. Gehlot said that it is expected that Rahul Gandhi will pay heed to Congress ground level workers and he should take the right decision.

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government, Gehlot said, the other side misled the country in the name of patriotism. PM Narendra Modi did politics hiding behind the army, misled people in the name of religion. He didn’t talk about development, economy, & employment. Earlier the day, reports had said that MP CM Kamal Nath and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had offered to resign from PCC chief posts.

Karnataka Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Anand Singh resigned from state assembly membership. The two leaders submitted his resignation to the Speaker. The BJP is closely monitoring the recent political development in the state as the two resignations, which are seen as a precursor to the collapse of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition Government in Karnataka, could facilitate the formation of a BJP govt in the southern state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App