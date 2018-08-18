Congress president Rahul Gandhi will chair a meeting of Congress leaders from all states over the Rafale deal today. Rafale deal - Rahul Gandhi's favourite issue to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi - has been a bone of contention between the Opposition and government from some time now. Rahul Gandhi has accused PM Modi of supporting crony capitalism.

In what could be seen as a clear attempt to intensify his attack on the central government over the Rafale deal which he often calls the biggest defence scam in the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will chair a meeting of Congress leaders from across the country over the Rafale deal on August 18. According to reports, he will meet all Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents, Congress Legislature Party leaders, General Secretaries and Incharge of all states in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, who hopes to be the next Prime Minister, doesn’t want to lose this opportunity to score political goals in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

For some time now, the Congress president has raised Rafale deal issue at various occasions like Opposition’s meetings, Parliament’s debate. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to take place on August 17 but reportedly deferred due to the demise of former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS on August 16.

In his Parliament’s speech during the Monsoon Session, Rahul Gandhi made serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister and said both leaders misled the country on defence deal with France. The Congress president has asked the central government how the price of each Rafale jet rises from Rs 540 crore to Rs 1400 crore. Congress president Rahul Gandhi often calls Narendra Modi a supporter of crony capitalism.

He has also accused the Modi government of handing over this contract to Anil Ambani’s company, which was earlier with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, Anil Ambani recently, in a letter to Congress president, explained why his Reliance Group bagged the multi-billion dollar project.

He asserted that government had no role in Rafale deal. However, the BJP had rubbished the Congress president’s allegations, saying that he lacks defence knowledge.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More