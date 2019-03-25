Rahul Gandhi to meet party leaders in Delhi to take final call on AAP-Congress alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The meeting is going to be held at a time when Congress leaders in Delhi are divided over the alliance issue. While former Delhi Chief Minister Dikshit opposes the move tooth and nail and says there was unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP, many believe the alliance is necessary to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rahul Gandhi to meet party leaders in Delhi to take final call on AAP-Congress alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will meet senior party leaders to take a final call on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance in Delhi today (on Monday). The meeting is going to be held at a time when Congress leaders in Delhi are divided over the alliance issue. While former Delhi Chief Minister Dikshit opposes the move tooth and nail and says there was unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP, many believe the alliance is necessary to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Several Congress leaders feel the BJP has gained immense popularity in the aftermath of the success of the Surgical Stike and Blakot airstrike under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to avenge the Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14, 2019. The Congress leaders feel the AAP and the Congres share the same voter base in Delhi and if they fail to join hands, it will benefit the BJP.

Earlier, former Delhi Chief Minister Dikshit and Congress presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia had written to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi requesting him not to stitch an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and protested a phone survey to gauge workers’ mood on the alliance, reports said. The survey sought the opinion of around 52,000 Delhi Congress workers on if they supported the party’s move to forge an alliance with the AAP in Delhi or not. In her letter, Sheila Dikshit said the alliance with AAP or the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will harm the Congress in the long run. Some Congress leaders also said the move will be “suicidal” as the party has to face the Delhi Assembly election in 2020 and its main rival will be the ruling AAP.

Ruling out any alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said that an alliance with the Congress was Aam Aadmi Party’s compulsion to save the country because Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are dangerous for the nation. Kejriwal also said that his party is ready to put up a strong fight against BJP in Delhi but has failed to understand intentions of Congress. Kejriwal blamed the Congress for weakening the AAP in Delhi, the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal.

