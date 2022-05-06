Madhu Goud Yaskhi, chairman of the Telangana Congress Campaign Committee, said on Thursday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet members of the NSUI detained in the Chanchalguda jail

Madhu Goud Yaskhi, chairman of the Telangana Congress Campaign Committee, said on Thursday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) detained in the Chanchalguda jail for staging a protest outside the administrative building of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Yaskhi stated, “Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, will speak at the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal. He would pay floral homage to former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah the next day.”

He further added that Rahul Gandhi will also meet the NSUI president, as well as 18 other detained students. Gandhi would thereafter meet with members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee at Gandhi Bhavan.

Before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana, banners appeared in Hyderabad asking if he was willing to accept the ‘white challenge’ issued by TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

This comes after a video of Congressman Rahul Gandhi attending a party went viral on various social media platforms.

According to rumours, Rahul Gandhi appeared in a viral video at a Lord of the Rings nightclub in Kathmandu. The contents of the viral video, however, were not independently verified.

Revanth Reddy, a Congress MP and President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), launched the white challenge in September 2021 for politicians and celebrities who want to end the state’s drug problem.

TRS leader Krishank said that state Congress chief Revanth Reddy has been pressuring political leaders to accept drug tests, which KT Rama Rao has done, but that he has now challenged Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting Telangana, to accept the challenge, and that KTR is willing to give his tests wherever he wants.

On May 6 and 7, Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to Telangana.

The NSUI members protested outside the University on May 7 to demand permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit, after which the police detained them and filed a case against them for ‘obstructing the public servant in the performance of their duties.’

On Sunday, Ramesh Naik, the Circle Inspector, announced that 18 protesters had been arrested.

Ramesh Naik stated, “Eighteen people were arrested while protesting in front of the administration’s building. They pushed our workers, even lady constables, as we sought to stop the agitators. Agitators flung stones at the window, breaking the glass and entering the premises. A case has been filed for hindering a public officer in the performance of their duties.”