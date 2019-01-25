Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar on Friday. The rally will mark the commencement of Congress' poll campaign in Odisha. The Congress scion is scheduled to address the rally at the Tamando Mini Stadium on the outskirts of the city. Dubbed as 'Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh', the rally will commence at around 2:30 PM.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to sound the party’s poll bugle at a rally in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar on Friday. The Congress scion’s visit to Odisha holds key importance as the state is undergoing Assembly polls along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress scion is scheduled to address the rally at the Tamando Mini Stadium on the outskirts of the city. Dubbed as ‘Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh’, the rally will commence at around 2:30 PM. The Congress’ Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh had earlier confirmed that the Congress chief will arrive in the city at around 10:30 in the morning and will stay in the city till 5 pm.

Besides addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi will also meet intellectuals during his day-long visit. He will also meet employees of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Rahul Gandhi will also meet his party workers to analyse the party’s preparations ahead of the crucial polls. He is also expected to encourage the party cadres as the party has already faced back-to-back two blows after f ormer Odisha Congress Working President and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das and senior Congress leader of the Balasore district Padmalochan Panda resigned from the party. His visit has come soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three visits to the state. PM Modi has visited the state three times in the period of one month. Congress’ Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh claimed that the party workers are quite enthusiastic regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit, adding it will certainly motivate them ahead of the elections.

