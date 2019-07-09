Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi for the first time after his defeat from the constituency in this year Lok Sabha election. The Amethi parliamentary seat has been the bastion of Gandhi family with Congress winning the seat 11 times in 13 elections since 1967. The seat has been held 9 times by a member of the Gandhi family. Hence, it was a seat of prestige for the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi was defeated by BJP’s Smriti Irani this year from Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi in his visit to Amethi is expected to attend a meeting of the party workers and volunteers. Rahul Gandhi had been representing Amethi in parliament since 2004, after taking over the seat from his mother Sonia Gandhi. This year he fought the Lok Sabha election from 2 seats, out of which he won the Wayanad seat from Kerala but lost the Amethi parliamentary seat by a margin of over 52,000 votes. Accepting his defeat on the day of results, he congratulated his BJP opponent asking her to take care of the Amethi and its people with love.

Rahul Gandhi visit has come at a time when Congress itself is grappling with a serious leadership crisis. Rahul Gandhi has stepped down from the post of party president after Congress’s stinging defeat in the recent LokSabha elections. Since his resignation, there has been a turmoil in the Congress with the party leaders pleading him to be back but Rahul firm on his decision to quit. There has been a leadership vacuum with the party failing to provide an alternative of Gandhi as a party president.

