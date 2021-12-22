The Congress MP from Wayanad will travel to his own constituency at 3 pm and inaugurate the office of an MLA, T Siddique from Kalpetta LAC, Wayanad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Kerala on a two-day visit commencing today during which he will also visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad. He will be on a two-day visit to Kerala, from today his parliamentary constituency in Kerala”s Wayanad.

At 10 am, Rahul Gandhi will attend the remembrance meeting of C Moinkutty, an Ex-MLA in Parish Hall, Engapuzha, Kozhikode. Thereafter, at 11 am, Gandhi will flag off Rahul Brigade’s Ambulance at Engapuzha, Kozhikode.

After the office inauguration, Gandhi will also inaugurate Achoor(Athimoola) – Chathoth Road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at Pozhuthana, Wayanad at 4 pm.