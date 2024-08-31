Rahul Gandhi To Visit Jammu And Kashmir On September 4 For Election Campaign

According to sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir for election campaigning on September 4. The leader of the Opposition is anticipated to address a public meeting in the Dooru Assembly constituency, where the Congress has fielded Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

Congress Candidates Announced for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

The Congress party announced its first list of nine candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in a document signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on August 27. The candidates are:

Ghulam Ahmad Mir for the Dooru constituency

for the Dooru constituency Vikar Rasool Wani for the Banihal constituency

for the Banihal constituency Peerzada Mohd Syed for the Anantnag constituency

for the Anantnag constituency Sheikh Riaz for the Doda constituency

for the Doda constituency Surinder Singh Channi for the Tral seat

for the Tral seat Amanullah Mantoo for the Devsar seat

for the Devsar seat Shaikh Zafarullah for the Inderwal seat

for the Inderwal seat Nadeem Sharief for the Bhadarwah seat

for the Bhadarwah seat Pradeep Kumar Bhagat for the Doda West seat

MUST READ: Amit Shah Commemorates Pranab Mukherjee On His Death Anniversary

Alliances and Election Phases

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has extended its support to the Congress and National Conference (NC) alliance in the Jammu and Kashmir polls. SP President Jia Lal Verma announced that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections and is likely to file nominations in the second or third phase.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Seat Distribution and Election Details

According to the seat-sharing pact between the National Conference and Congress, the NC will contest 51 of the 90 seats, while the Congress will field candidates in 32 seats. The two parties will also contest each other on five seats. Additionally, one seat each has been reserved for the CPI(M) and the Panthers Party.

Jammu and Kashmir‘s Assembly comprises 90 constituencies, including 7 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Election Commission of India has announced that there are 88.06 lakh eligible voters. These will be the first assembly elections held in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Explores Exciting Partnerships With Apple, Google, And Microsof