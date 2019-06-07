Rahul Gandhi Wayanad visit: For a thanksgiving trip, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Kerala's Wayanad. Congress chief will be meeting the people of his constituency and party workers. Rahul also targeted Prime Minister saying PM Narendra Modi policies and his ministers are spreading hatred in the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a 3-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala from today, Friday, and he will return to the National Capital on Sunday. This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Wayanad after registering a thumping victory. Although, he lost Congress’ Amethi bastion but managed to book a berth to Lok Sabha by winning his second seat.

Before leaving for Kerala, Rahul Gandhi, in a Tweet, said, He will be in the state from today afternoon and will stay there till Sunday. During these 3 days, Rahul is scheduled to meet Congress state leaders and party workers. Congress chief will is likely to attend 15 public receptions there.

കോൺഗ്രസ്സ് അധ്യക്ഷൻ @RahulGandhi ക്ക് വണ്ടൂരിലെ ജനങ്ങൾ നൽകിയ സ്നേഹോഷ്മളമായ സ്വീകരണം

The people of Wandoor extend a warm welcome to Congress President @RahulGandhi during his visit to Wayanad. #RahulGandhiWayanad pic.twitter.com/uJSdSrEQmK — Rahul Gandhi – Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) June 7, 2019

The visit is spread over three districts in northern Kerala. On Friday, Rahul will be in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, while over the weekend, he will be in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. He will stop on several points to meet and greet with the people of the state.

During interaction with people of Nilambur in Mallapuram district, Rahul said PM Narendra Modi and his ministers are spreading hatred in the country. He will be defending people who are under attack by PM Modi’s policies and the PM himself. Rahul added that Congress is committed to defending space of opposition, defending weak people in this country and those who are under attack by PM and his policies.

Kerala: Congress President Rahul Gandhi stops for tea at a shop in Chokkad of Malappuram district. He is on a three-day visit to the state, beginning today. pic.twitter.com/YP1Qgei6rR — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

