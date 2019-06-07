Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to Kerala's Wayanad district after he won from the constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. This will be the first time that Rahul will be meeting the people and Congress workers in the district. He will also pay quick visits to two other districts of Kerala. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be visiting Kerala tomorrow.

While Congress bagged only 52 seats in this Lok Sabha election, but among the rarest states where the party managed to stake its control is the state of Kerala. It won 19 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats there. Rahul’s visit will cover three districts in northern Kerala, parts of which form the parliamentary constituency of Wayanad. Besides Wayanad, he will also pay a quick visit to Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. After his massive victory in Wayanad, Rahul had expressed his gratitude to the people of Wayanad for electing him.

I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/1r71RsgI9X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019

The Congress supremo will be reaching Malappuram in the afternoon where he is scheduled o hold a series of meetings followed by roadshows and meetings in Kalikavu, Nilamburm, Edavanna and Areekode. He won the Wayanad constituency by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

Rahul had constituted from Wayanad, his second constituency for the first time in the seven-phase general election. He lost Amethi after consecutively winning it for several years which dragged the Congress on backfoot even further.

Interestingly Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there in Wayanad too, though his visit is scheduled for tomorrow. This will be his first visit to the district after he took over as Prime Minister for the second time. He will offer prayers at the famous Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayurs on Saturday followed by a public address in Thrissur. He will also pay a visit to the Lord Venkateswara shrine in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati on Sunday.

