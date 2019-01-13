Soon after Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party formed a pact in Uttar Pradesh to contest for the forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress president chief Rahul Gandhi dismissed the alliance saying it won't be a setback for the Congress. While addressing a media conference in Dubai, the Congress scion asserted that the Congress has a lot to offer to people of UP.

Soon after Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party formed a pact in Uttar Pradesh to contest for the forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress president chief Rahul Gandhi dismissed the alliance saying it won’t be a setback for the Congress. While addressing a media conference in Dubai, the Congress scion asserted that the Congress has a lot to offer to people of UP. Gandhi added that he has tremendous respect for the leaders of BSP and SP and belives that they have every right to do what they want.

While commenting on the statements made by BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday, Gandhi said that there have been some wrong remarks made against the Congress, but the party accept it because that is how parties work. Extending his support to the decision, Gandhi claimed that he will not be disappointed with the SP-BSP alliance as long as they succeed to throw BJP out of the state.

Rahul further added that the parties have made their decision and now the Congress needs to make its decision too. The Congress has decided to go alone in the 2019 polls, however, there are also possibilities that it might seek support from the like-minded parties.

Earlier on Saturday, Mayawati and Akhilesh held a joint press briefing where they announced the tie-up between the two parties ahead of the 2019 polls. The BSP supremo has then confirmed the reports of keeping Congress aloof in the upcoming elections. Attacking both Congress and BJP, Mayawati said there was no difference between the policies of both parties.

