The newly-constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) has authorised Rahul Gandhi to take decisions on pre-poll and post-poll alliances. When asked who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate for Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Randeep Surjewala confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will be the face of Congress and their prime candidate.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced that measures are currently underway to form an alliance in order to give a stiff challenge to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He also issued a warning to fellow party members asking them to stay away from creating any controversy that can hamper Congress’ bid in the next general elections. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi warned them with dire consequences.

According to sources, the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) has authorised Rahul Gandhi to take decisions on pre-poll and post-poll alliances. While leaving the party meet on Sunday, the Congress president confirmed reports of a possible alliance saying that the party is setting up a group which is going to help in forming an alliance.

In his address at the CWC meet, Rahul Gandhi said that he is fighting bigger fights. “Everyone has the right to speak in party forum but if a party leader gives a wrong statement and weakens this fight, I will not hesitate to take an action,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also backed his party president saying that once Congress reaches the magic mark of 200 seats in Lok Sabha in the next general elections, the party will be open to joining hands with anybody who feels fine about an alliance.

When asked who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate for Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Randeep Surjewala confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will be the face of Congress and their prime candidate.

Elsewhere, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar banged the drums of Congress’ certain victory in the forthcoming elections. “We believe that the Congress party is the one which can fight against thinking of BJP. If RSS has ever lost to someone then it’s the thinking of Congress. We should keep this in mind and take everyone ahead with those thoughts, which is to save Constitution,” added Babbar.

