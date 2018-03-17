The plenary session was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states.

In a bid to unite the regional parties across the country to challenge the undaunted juggernaut of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several Indian National Congress leaders came together on Saturday in Congress’ plenary session held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi. The leaders not only banged the drums of their ‘certain’ victory in 2019 General Assembly elections but also downplayed BJP’s chances of gaining anything from the upcoming electoral battle.

The plenary session was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states. Rahul Gandhi began his inaugural speech by saying, “This is the only symbol (Congress party symbol) that can unite the nation and take it forward.”

The Congress president switched focus to BJP and launched a long tirade against the party and its governance. He said, “They (BJP) use anger, we use love but one thing that I want to say is that this country belongs to everyone and whatever Congress will do, it will be for the benefit for all.” Claiming the people of the country have had enough of PM Modi and BJP government, Rahu Gandhi went on to add, “The nation is tired and looking for a way out, only Congress can show the way ahead.”

The leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge was in a poetic mood during the session and gave his speech in a light-hearted mood. “Teemir (darkness) ko roshni kehte huye acha nahi lagta, mujhe gham ko khushi kehte huye acha nahi lagta… lahu (blood) insaniyat ko jo din-raat peete hain RSS-BJP ke log, unko insaan kehte huye mujhe acha nahi lagta.” Later, Kharge championed his party’s chances in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and was confident that the ruling Congress in the state will once again retain the leadership.

Continuing his tone, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was quite buoyant at the event and spoke highly of the current Congress president. Siddaramaiah said that “nobody can stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming the Prime Minister of the country in 2019.”

Sachin Pilot shared the same opinion as his predecessors at the podium saying, “To those who challenge us, I would say… as of now we have won by-polls under leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Soon you’ll see us winning states and in 2019 Congress will win the elections.”

