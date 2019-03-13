Rahul Gandhi did not duck questions on his brother-in-law Robert Vadra who is under the scanner over alleged money laundering but also used it as an opportunity to target the government as well as the Prime Minister over the Rafale deal. He asked students regarding demonetisation and asked the gathering if they liked the move, to which the audience replied 'no' for the question.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday switched on the Nehru-Gandhi charm full-on when at an event in Chennai’s Stella Maris College. Speaking at an interactive session with students of the college, Rahul Gandhi also took questions after he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, the destruction of institutions in India by the present government, the dispiriting scene on employment and the worsening farm crisis. In the women’s college, Rahul Gandhi struck the right chord with the students who latched on to every word he uttered. The Congress President did blunder a bit when he almost took the PM’s name when referring to fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi who recently resurfaced in London. Nor did Rahul Gandhi duck questions on brother-in-law Robert Vadra who is under the Enforcement Directorate scanner over alleged money laundering but used it to criticise the government as well as the Prime Minister over the non-transparent nature of the pricing of jets in the Rafale deal.

Rahul Gandhi said the government has every right to investigate any person and the law should apply to everybody equally, not selectively. He said PM Modi has his name in government documents and is directly responsible for negotiating in parallel with Dassault on the pricing of Rafale jets.

Rahul Gandhi spoke on the representation of women in leadership roles and said the Congress will pass the women’s reservation bill it if it comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections that are due in April-May this year. He also asked the students if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could stand before a large audience and take questions.

He asked students regarding demonetisation and asked the gathering if they liked the move, to which the audience replied no in unison. Clad in a dark-grey T-shirt and blue jeans, Rahul Gandhi said he should be called Rahul instead of being addressed as sir by a student who had a question. That set off an uproar among the students who had gathered in an open-air auditorium. The stage, set up like a fashion show runway, had a part of it along the middle of the seated audience. The Congress president walked along the runway bit while fielding questions calmly and in a very practised yet confident manner. The Stella Maris students were unsparing of the Congress leader and ribbed him on his greying looks to which Rahul Gandhi said he was still very much young to which the entire gathering erupted in laughter.

The Congress president seemed to have impressed the women students and played to the gallery by constantly engaging in light banter even while raising important topics that form part of the Congress manifesto.

