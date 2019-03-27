Rahul Gandhi wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi happy World Theatre Day on Mission Shakti announcement: Congress scion Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully carrying out Missile Shakti, however, he did not miss a chance to take a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully carrying out Missile Shakti. In a Twitter post, Congress president said he was extremely proud of the work done by the Indian scientists. Apart from that, Gandhi did not miss a chance to take a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He concluded the tweet wishing PM a very happy World Theatre Day. As the Lok Sabha elections 2019 have been approaching, the exchange of barbs between the Opposition and the ruling government is not something new.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi had attacked the central government saying it introduced Demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax, however, the Congress will provide the country with NYAY and a real GST if elected to power. He explained NYAY as Surgical Strike on poverty by giving India’s 20% poorest population Rs 72,000 per annum.

A couple of days ago, Gandhi addressed the media and announced Income Scheme as a part of the party’s manifesto for 2019 polls.

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

They did Demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax. We ✋will give NYAY and a real GST. NYAY= Surgical Strike on Poverty = 72,000 Rs a year to India’s poorest 20% 👍 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2019

World Theatre Day is celebrated across the globe on March 27. It was in 1971 when the International Theatre Institute (ITI) celebrated the day to mark the spirit of theatre. Various national and international theatre events are organized to mark this occasion.

Apart from that, India is all set to undergo the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which are highly anticipated across the globe. Every political party is busy wooing the voters with their party agendas made ahead of the 2019 polls.

People have also witnessed some major breakups and tie-ups of the key Opposition parties who had rung in elections with an aim to overthrow the PM Modi-led central government. Several surveys have been conducted so far pointing towards a single fact that the polls are going to be crucial this year.

The elections will take place in seven phases this year. The voting will commence on April 11and will continue till May 19. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2, 2019.

