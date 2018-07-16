Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday offered unconditional support to the Modi government for the passage of Women Reservation Bill in the forthcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter page and said that its time for PM Modi to walk-the-talk and pass the bill.

In order to make Women Reservation Bill passed, which has been pending for 8 long years, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that his party will offer unconditional support to the Modi government so that the bill can be passed in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter page and said that since our Prime Minister is a crusader for women empowerment so now is the time for him to rise above party politics, walk his talk and have the women reservation bill passed by the Parliament. The Congress offers him unconditional support.

In a letter sent to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that he requested his support to ensure the passage of the women’s reservation bill in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament. The proposed Women bill aims to reserve one-third of seat in the Parliament and legislatures for women. The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha in 2010 but has been pending to be passed in Lok Sabha for eight years now.

Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support. Attached is my letter to the PM. #MahilaAakrosh pic.twitter.com/IretXFFvvK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2018

Rahul Gandhi in his letter further mentioned that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi often talks about empowering women in his various rallies, public address which he attends. Now is the time for the Prime Minister to rise above party politics and the walk-the-talk. Rahul Gandhi said that what better time would be to pass the women’s bill than this since the Parliament is approaching its monsoon session. It’s time for Prime Minister to display that he really wants to empower women.

