Rahul Gandhi won’t stay Congress president: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made it clear that he is no longer Congress President and the party should hold elections to appoint the next Congress president without delay. He told reporters in Parliament on Wednesday that he has already submitted his resignation and was no longer the party president. Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s names are doing the rounds as Gandhi’s successor for the post, reports said. Breaking the tradition for the first time in 21 years, the grand old party is likely to elect a new non-Gandhi party chief this week, if reports are to be believed.

Taking moral responsibility for party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Rahul Gandhi had offered to quit as party chief during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25, 2019. However, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. After the meeting, several senior leaders met and urged him to continue to lead the party. However, a defiant Rahul rejected all requests.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath offered to quit Congress after Rahul Gandhi pitched his offer to resign from the party president post.

Rahul Gandhi has been unfazed on his decision despite senior members of the party attempting to convince him to reconsider his decision. Rahul Gandhi in response had told the chief ministers that he was not in a position to revise his move adding that the party lost in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh where everyone was expecting good results.

Amid a leadership crisis in the Congress following the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi said that the next chief should not be from the Nehru-Gandhi family. He has also ruled out any role in choosing the next chief. Sachin Pilot, who is currently the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, and Sushil Kumar Shinde, who has served as the Home Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister, are rumoured to be the frontrunners for the post of Congress President.

Not only senior party leaders, even attention-seeking party workers have staged fake suicide attempts in the continuing pantomime over whether Rahul Gandhi continues to hold the post. The Congress won 52 seats all across the country leading to this leadership crisis.

