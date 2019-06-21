Rahul Gandhi has made it to headlines once again. This time for his tweet on International Yoga Day. But what's so special about the Congress President's post that it has made noise and not news?

On International Yoga Day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the very special day. He shared a picture in which Army dogs can be seen doing yoga along with Armymen, which is a moment worth a picture. And what’s the harm in posting a picture and sharing views because the picture is worth more than a glimpse, especially for animal lovers. In fact, this can be the Yoga moment of the day and can perhaps make it to calendars or cover photos of magazines (no pun intended). So what’s so special about the picture and Rahul that it’s making noise and not news?

Yesterday, Rahul was mocked for being too busy with his ‘phone commitments’ for almost 24 minutes during President Ram Nath Kovind’s Budget Session address in Parliament. If this wasn’t enough, Rahul has certainly given one more reason to be ‘the butt of jokes’ for yet another time. The picture is insanely cute but the caption is slightly distasteful in a manner that Rahul has hinted at tweeple as well as twitterati to read between the lines and draw their meaning from the caption.

‘New India’ says the caption, which has several connotations. One is the cute one suggesting the versatility of all living creatures and not just human beings, hence the dogs. It certainly picturizes the idea of New India which has made its dogs so efficient that they practice Yoga and are as good as humans. It suggests the idea of inclusiveness that how Modi’s New India is the India of not only ‘naamdars’, but ‘kaamdars’ too and this kaamdar lot has dogs too. Kudos, it should be no shame to anyone, hence, dear critics, you need to rise above your prejudices and not troll Rahul for writing New India.

Now comes the second connotation, which is all about ‘How Dare Rahul Gandhi?’

Let’s deconstruct this mystery as well. So the fact that Rahul Gandhi is the representative of a national party, which is not just mainstream but India’s grand old party certainly has its own pros and cons (In Rahul’s case, ONLY CONS). Hence, the second lot of thinktanks is all about Rahul mocks forces, Rahul is immature, Rahul this, that and everything but sensible? Huh!! This anti-Rahul brigade has now gone over-the-top with empathy towards the Indian forces. They have transcended all barriers of nationalism (read hyper) and love for Indian forces.

Now comes the most interesting branch of connotation which deciphers the most genuine reaction (trust me, you will relate). The first reaction of this lot is a stretched smile which suffices their aww moment of the day. While they are too submerged in their thoughts of animal-human relations, they suddenly take a look at the caption. Facepalm. This is it. Everything ends here, they are like, Why, Rahul, why? Not that they condemn Rahul’s apparently distasteful, disparaging remarks but because once again he failed to play it smart. He forgot to realize the brand he belongs to, the position he holds. The reason why the paparazzi and media 24*7 keep an eye on his whereabouts and everything he does or not.

Unlike the first and second lot, this school of connotation thinks the other way around. Imagine yourself in Rahul’s shoes. There is a possibility that he captioned the picture for the sake of a caption. The fact that ‘New India’ whisper makes noises all the time must have made him write. The suggestion of Rahul’s ‘New India’ caption can be anything positive and not just a mockery of forces!

Isn’t it possible that Rahul captioned it in a healthy way, suggesting the beauty and exclusivity of ‘New India’. Why would a person already in the public glare for all the wrong reasons invite trolls to make him the meme of the year once again?

Well, the troll police and ‘critics’ have certainly encashed another opportunity to bash Rahul one more time, this time for being ‘immature’. Of course, they have a reason, he is the Congress President (yes, he quit the post but what else is his designation now) who lost the general elections, given up party leadership. The same party that has witnessed its second worst humiliating defeat in the country. Hence, it makes him eligible to be downplayed by critics (read media) one more time.

