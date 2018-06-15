Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Friday said that PM Modi was busy posting fitness videos even when the country is witnessing a spate of killings of soldiers, journalists, labourers and the common man. The remarks of SP MLA came in the wake of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari's killing and an Army jawan being abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azam Khan said that PM Modi was busy posting fitness videos even when country is witnessing a spate of killings of soldiers, journalist, labourers and the common man.

In a strongly worded statement, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Friday said that PM Modi was busy posting fitness videos even when the country is witnessing a spate of killings of soldiers, journalists, labourers and the common man.

“Killings of soldiers, journalists, common man, labourers and students have all been sidelined as the Prime Minister needs to focus on his fitness. On the one hand, soldiers are being killed but our Prime Minister is busy doing sit-ups. PM is fit, but the country is unfit,” Khan said, Azam was quoted as saying by ANI.

The SP leader’s remarks have come in the wake of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari’s killing and an Army jawan being abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari and his 2 guards were gunned down outside his office in Srinagar when he was leaving to break his fast.

The Army jawan identified as Aurangzeb, on the other hand was picked up by militants from Kalampora area in Pulwama district. His body was recovered later in the evening from Gusoo.

Interestingly SP’s Azam Khan is not the only one to have such scathing opinion of PM’s fitness challenge. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had a similar opinion on this fitness drive of Narendra Modi.

Congress President, while hosting an Iftar party in a luxury hotel called the video as ridiculous and said this amounted to bankruptcy.

“Did you see the PM’s fitness video? It is ridiculous… I mean… It is bizarre… This is bankruptcy,” he was quoted as saying in TOI.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More