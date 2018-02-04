Making fun of Narendra Modi's 'TOP' acronym used at his Bengaluru speech, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi indulged in cheap humor and wondered if the prime minister was on the pot while addressing the rally. Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Bengaluru, Mr Modi had said that farmers were the TOP priority of his party spelling out that T stood for tomato, O for Onion and P for potato.

Following prime minister Narendra Modi’s attack at Karnataka govt, Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Divya Spandana resorted to cheap humour and wondered on Twitter if Mr Modi was on the pot during his speech in Bengaluru. “Is this what happens when you’re on POT?,” Spandna who heads the Social Media and Digital Communications department of the party posted on Twitter. Earlier, while addressing a rally in Karnataka’s capital, Mr Modi had said that farmers were the TOP priority of his party spelling out that T stood for tomato, O for Onion and P for potato.

Attacking the Congress govt in the state, Mr Modi had said “When the Congress was there in the Centre, Karnataka was given Rs. 73,000 crore. When the BJP came to power in the centre, we gave the state 2 lakh crore. It is an increase of 180 per cent. However, have you seen that money given to the state?” he asked. Mr Modi added that if BJP comes to power in the state there will be a better understanding of problems of farmers.

“If farmer’s son Yeddurappa becomes the Chief Minister, the Centre’s MSP (minimum support price) scheme will be highly successful because he knows the problems of the farmers,” he said, referring to the government’s plan to set MSP at one-and-half times the cost of production,” he said.

Karnataka is set to go to polls this year and BJP will be looking to gain power in the state from the ruling Congress. The party is high on victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and looks like it will leave no stone unturned in Karnataka.